BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 82,658 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 88.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,514 shares of company stock valued at $40,614,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Syneos Health stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

