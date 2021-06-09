BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.62. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $243.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

