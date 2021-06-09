BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 2,135 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

