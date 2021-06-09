BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,492 shares of company stock valued at $23,392,527. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $299.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

