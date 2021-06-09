BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $240.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.92. The stock has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $164.51 and a one year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

