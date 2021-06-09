BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,523,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

