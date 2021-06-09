BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 126,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 108,572 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 58,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.