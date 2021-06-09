Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

