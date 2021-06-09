Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,432 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

