Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 16,854 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

