Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 188 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,421 shares of company stock worth $7,125,099 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

TROW opened at $195.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

