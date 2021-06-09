Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 39 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $443.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $452.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

