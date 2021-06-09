Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

