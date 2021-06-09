Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $285.00

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 213617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Braemar Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21. The company has a market cap of £89.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Braemar Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Nigel Payne bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.