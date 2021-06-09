British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

