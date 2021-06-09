Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $463.53 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

