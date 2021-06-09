Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,871. The firm has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.