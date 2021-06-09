Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.46

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 19625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $47,058,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

