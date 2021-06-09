Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.76) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.35). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($2.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($5.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($3.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.92. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

