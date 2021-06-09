Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post sales of $669.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $688.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $651.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $417.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 740,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,447. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,473,600. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Green Plains by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Green Plains by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.