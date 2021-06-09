Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.32 Million

Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post $388.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.37 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $339.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.90. 8,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

