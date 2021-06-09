Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

XEL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,344. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

