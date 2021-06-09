Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Price Target at GBX 308.71

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.71 ($4.03).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRST. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 18.54 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 438.26 ($5.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,297.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -107.19.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

