Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Price Target at GBX 308.71

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.71 ($4.03).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRST. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 18.54 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 438.26 ($5.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,297.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -107.19.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

