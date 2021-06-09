Brokerages Set GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) PT at $89.20

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GATX. Cowen raised their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. GATX has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $106.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $201,218.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GATX by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GATX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,733,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in GATX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

