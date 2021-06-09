Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target at $65.40

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $54.40. 13,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $623,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.