Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT at $78.27

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $21,918,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 344.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $29.27. 457,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,121. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.79 and a beta of 0.07. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

