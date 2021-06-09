Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) PT at GBX 470.20

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 470.20 ($6.14).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 262.72 ($3.43) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 408.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -13.97.

In other news, insider Brian McBride bought 18,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 4,587 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

