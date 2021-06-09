Brokers Set Expectations for Crédit Agricole S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crédit Agricole in a report issued on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.45 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.353 dividend. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 50.72%.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

