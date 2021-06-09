Brokers Set Expectations for Nikon Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Nikon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NINOY. Citigroup upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Nikon stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Nikon has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

