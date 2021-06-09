Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE BAM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 94,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.93. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.