BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Bought by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 10,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

