Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.53 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $987.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Brunswick by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.03. 8,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.37. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

