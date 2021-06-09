BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $309,483.00

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $42.69 million and $309,483.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00062084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00229523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00211682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.99 or 0.01275141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.89 or 0.99671587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

