BTIG Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $446.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $413.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

