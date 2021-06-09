Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys 94 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,530. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.