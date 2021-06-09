Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 5.6% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned about 0.97% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $46,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,058. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

