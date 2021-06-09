Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.02. 9,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,150. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.99 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

