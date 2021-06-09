Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 1,268 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in KLA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 123.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $317.03. 9,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

