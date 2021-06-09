Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.90. 71,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,767. The company has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.