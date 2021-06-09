Burger Swap Price Reaches $6.25 on Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.25 or 0.00017335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $76.48 million and approximately $45.18 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.60 or 0.00916535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.00 or 0.09015729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,606,954 coins and its circulating supply is 12,231,954 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

