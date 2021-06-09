Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.64. 4,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,743. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.