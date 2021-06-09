Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.64. 4,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,743. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

