C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

