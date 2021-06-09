Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

