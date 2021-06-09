Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $476.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

