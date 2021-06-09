Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,000 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 108.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $343,356 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRIX stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

