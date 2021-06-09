Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.13. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

