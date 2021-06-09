Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,520 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 189.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

FDMO opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.79. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

