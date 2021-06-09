Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $841,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 202.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 610,956 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 170,986 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 261,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 158,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $30.04.

