Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Nutrien stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

