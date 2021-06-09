Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,520 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDMO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 189.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

